US Defense Official Denies Reports Ukrainians Using HIMARS to Hit Targets Outside Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) A senior US Defense Department official on Friday denied reports that Ukrainian troops are using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to strike targets outside of Ukraine.

"Russian claims about using HIMARS to strike beyond, outside of Ukrainian territory, those claims are false," the official said during a press briefing.