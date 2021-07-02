US Defense Official Discusses Russia, China With Lithuania Minister - Pentagon

The Department of Defense's top policymaking official held a conversation to discuss Russia, China and other issues with Lithuania's vice minister of national defense, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Department of Defense's top policymaking official held a conversation to discuss Russia, China and other issues with Lithuania's vice minister of national defense, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown said on Friday.

"Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl spoke today with Lithuanian Vice Minister of National Defense Margiris Abukevicius," Brown said in a readout. "They discussed a wide range of issues including Russia, China and bilateral defense cooperation.

Kahl and Abukevicius reaffirmed the strength and importance of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Lithuania, the readout said.

"The Under Secretary thanked Lithuania for its sustained focus on defense spending and for its support to NATO and other multinational missions," Brown said.

Lithuania is granting asylum to Afghan interpreters who worked for its military in Afghanistan amid concerns for their safety after NATO's withdrawal, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in June.