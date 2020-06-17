UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:10 AM

US Defense Official Who Raised Concerns Over Trump's Ukraine Aid Freeze Resigns - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The US Defense Department's Comptroller Elaine McCusker, who raised concerns over the White House's halt of aid to Ukraine, has submitted her resignation, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a press release.

"Today Elaine McCusker submitted her resignation as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) effective Friday June 26, 2020," Esper said in the release on Tuesday.

Esper said McCusker oversaw the Defense Department's budgeting and audit processes.

McCusker had raised questions about the White House's handling of suspending aid to Ukraine. Defense officials were concerned that US President Donald Trump's hold on the security aid to Ukraine would violate the Impoundment Control Act, which requires the White House to spend money that was appropriated by Congress.

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Republican president allegedly attempted to solicit foreign contributions to his presidential campaign for the 2020 vote by putting on hold the military aid for Ukraine unless Kiev agreed to probe his political rival Joe Biden and son Hunter for corruption-related misdeeds. The Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.

Trump was eventually impeached but acquitted of any wrongdoing by the Senate in February.

