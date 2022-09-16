US Defense Officials Discuss Defense Posture, Technology With ROK Counterparts - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Senior US defense officials met with South Korean Vice Minister of National Defense Shin Beomchul to discuss the defense posture on the Korean Peninsula and ways to deepen science and technology cooperation, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks met with the Republic of Korea Vice Minister of National Defense Shin Beomchul today at the Pentagon. The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the US-ROK Alliance and the mutual commitment to maintaining a strong combined defense posture. They also discussed the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and committed to continuing regional cooperation that upholds a free and open Indo-Pacific," the release said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the vice minister also met the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Heidi Shyu.

The officials agreed that deepening science and technology cooperation is an integral part of "deterrence and a robust defense posture on the Korean Peninsula," the release said.

Also on Wednesday, Shin met with Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisitions and Sustainment, William LaPlante, to discuss the ROK's interest in pursuing a Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement between the two countries, according to the release.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Wednesday discussed North Korea's nuclear program with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a phone conversation, the Yonhap news agency reported. During the talks, the South Korean top diplomat stressed that the world community must convey an "unequivocal" message to Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear program.