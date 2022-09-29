US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

More than a dozen High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) included in a new $1.1 billion Ukraine security package will take a few years to deliver to Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) More than a dozen High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) included in a new $1.1 billion Ukraine security package will take a few years to deliver to Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

"This package of HIMARS, these 18 HIMARS and associated ammunition will constitute a core component of Ukraine's fighting force in the future, one that can deter and defend against all threats," the official said during a conference call. "The procurement and delivery of these HIMARS systems and associated ammunition will take a few years."