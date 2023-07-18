Open Menu

US Defense Officials Take Seriously Issue Of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Defense Department would not have established an office dedicated to studying unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) if it did not take the matter seriously, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"We wouldn't have stood up an organization at the Pentagon to analyze and try to collect and coordinate the way these sighting are reported if we didn't take it seriously," Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about efforts in Congress to disclose government information on UAP and whether the Biden administration takes the issue seriously.

Last July, the Defense Department founded the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to study sightings of UAP by military personnel. AARO is operating alongside a separate NASA independent study project on UAP.

Moreover, the groups are studying UAP as members of Congress in both chambers and parties push the US government to begin disclosing information it has gathered related to the phenomena.

