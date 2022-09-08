UrduPoint.com

US Defense Policy Chief Says Russia Not Risk To US, World Order In Long-Term Like China

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Defense Policy Chief Says Russia Not Risk to US, World Order in Long-Term Like China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russia does not pose the same level of risk to the United States and the international order it attempts to maintain that China does in the long-term, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday.

"Russia does not pose the challenge to the United States and the rules-based international order over the long-term that China does, but in the immediate-term it's a very dangerous actor," Kahl said during an interview.

The Pentagon's national defense strategy classifies China as a "pacing threat" capable of challenging the US in a number of areas, including defense, technology and economy, Kahl said.

However, Russia is classified in the strategy as an "acute threat" that poses a more immediate threat to the US and its desired world order, Kahl also said.

The US does not intend on further increasing tensions with China amid strained relations due to a recent visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The US will continue to show support for Taiwan in a manner consistent with historic norms, according to Kahl.

