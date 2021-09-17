US Defense Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved a request from the US Capitol Police to deploy 100 troops to assist with the planned protest at the Capitol on Saturday in support of those jailed in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, Defense Department Spokesperson Christian Mitchell said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved a request from the US Capitol Police to deploy 100 troops to assist with the planned protest at the Capitol on Saturday in support of those jailed in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, Defense Department Spokesperson Christian Mitchell said on Thursday.

"On September 17, Secretary of Defense Austin approved a request from the Capitol Hill Police board to provide 100 members of the Washington D.C. National Guard who will be stationed at the D.C. Armory as a Physical Security Task Force to augment law enforcement for the September 18th demonstration on Capitol Hill," Mitchell said.