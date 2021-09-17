UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Approves Request To Deploy 100 Troops At Capitol Protest - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

US Defense Secretary Approves Request to Deploy 100 Troops at Capitol Protest - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved a request from the US Capitol Police to deploy 100 troops to assist with the planned protest at the Capitol on Saturday in support of those jailed in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, Defense Department Spokesperson Christian Mitchell said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved a request from the US Capitol Police to deploy 100 troops to assist with the planned protest at the Capitol on Saturday in support of those jailed in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, Defense Department Spokesperson Christian Mitchell said on Thursday.

"On September 17, Secretary of Defense Austin approved a request from the Capitol Hill Police board to provide 100 members of the Washington D.C. National Guard who will be stationed at the D.C. Armory as a Physical Security Task Force to augment law enforcement for the September 18th demonstration on Capitol Hill," Mitchell said.

Related Topics

Protest Police Washington Capitol Hill Mitchell Austin January September Christian From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

1 hour ago
 DG SBP inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Acade ..

DG SBP inaugurates SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy

1 minute ago
 BASF express solidarity with Chief Minister Baloch ..

BASF express solidarity with Chief Minister Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 More Than 10,000 Illegal Migrants Kept Under Bridg ..

More Than 10,000 Illegal Migrants Kept Under Bridge on Texas-Mexico Border - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
 Top Economies Must Establish Trust, Work Together ..

Top Economies Must Establish Trust, Work Together to Reach Climate Targets - EU' ..

7 minutes ago
 Urdu translation of world's first novel launched

Urdu translation of world's first novel launched

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.