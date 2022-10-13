UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday welcomed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the alliance's headquarters in Brussels for the meetings of the NATO defense ministers, which will focus on issues of critical infrastructure protection and arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The NATO defense ministers' meeting is taking place from Wednesday-Thursday.

"Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to NATO Headquarters on Thursday (13 October 2022) for meetings of Allied Defence Ministers. Mr Stoltenberg thanked Secretary Austin for his strong personal leadership, as well as the US' steadfast commitment to the Alliance, and its powerful support to Ukraine," the statement read.

Stoltenberg said that the alliance would continue the provision of weapons to Ukraine, in particular, air defense systems, according to the statement.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.

