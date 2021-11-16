US Defense Secretary Asked for Briefing on March 2019 Syria Airstrike - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asked Central Command Chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie to brief him on the specifics of a March 2019 airstrike in Syria that recent media report revealed killed dozens of civilians, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"The Secretary hasn't ordered anything specific with respect to the New York Times reporting. He certainly has seen that reporting. He has asked General McKenzie to brief him more specifically on that particular airstrike," Kirby said during a press briefing in response to a question about the reports.

The airstrike, which purportedly took place on March 18, 2019 during the battle of Baghuz, is reported to have killed up to 80 people.

It was said to have been called in by Task Force 9, a secret US special operations unit responsible for ground operations in Syria.

An investigation into the incident never occurred, and mentions of it were removed from a recent Defense Department report on the civilian casualties reporting process, according to the report.

The US Central Command is reported to have said the strike killed 16 militants and four civilians, while the status of another 60 people was unclear, as the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) occasionally uses women and children as fighters too.