UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Secretary Austin Arrives In UK - US Charge D'Affaires Lempert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

US Defense Secretary Austin Arrives in UK - US Charge d'Affaires Lempert

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in the United Kingdom, US Charge d'Affaires in the UK Yael Lempert announced on Thursday, praising the bilateral military cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in the United Kingdom, US Charge d'Affaires in the UK Yael Lempert announced on Thursday, praising the bilateral military cooperation.

"Today, I am honored to welcome Austin to the UK, our closest military partner.

Our personnel work so closely together, reflecting our shared values and reinforcing security for our countries and others across the world," Lempert said, as quoted by the US embassy in London.

Related Topics

World London Austin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis attack on Jazan, ..

7 seconds ago

Egypt denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

15 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet approves ban on TLP under Anti-Ter ..

17 minutes ago

Syrian Parliament to Convene for Extraordinary Mee ..

2 minutes ago

Reckless driving becoming a routine practice befor ..

2 minutes ago

BISE increases nine counters at one window operati ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.