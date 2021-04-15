(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in the United Kingdom, US Charge d'Affaires in the UK Yael Lempert announced on Thursday, praising the bilateral military cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in the United Kingdom, US Charge d'Affaires in the UK Yael Lempert announced on Thursday, praising the bilateral military cooperation.

"Today, I am honored to welcome Austin to the UK, our closest military partner.

Our personnel work so closely together, reflecting our shared values and reinforcing security for our countries and others across the world," Lempert said, as quoted by the US embassy in London.