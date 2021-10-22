US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed on Friday the "resolute commitment to NATO"� on behalf of his country at the alliance's Defense Ministerial in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed on Friday the "resolute commitment to NATO"� on behalf of his country at the alliance's Defense Ministerial in Brussels.

"So, today I want to reiterate America's resolute commitment to NATO and our NATO allies," Austin told reporters.