US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington's Resolute Commitment To NATO
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:05 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed on Friday the "resolute commitment to NATO"� on behalf of his country at the alliance's Defense Ministerial in Brussels.
"So, today I want to reiterate America's resolute commitment to NATO and our NATO allies," Austin told reporters.