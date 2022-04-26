UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Austin Says Had Warm, Productive Talks With Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 07:34 PM

US Defense Secretary Austin Says Had Warm, Productive Talks With Zelenskyy

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he had warm and productive talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that allies can do more to help Ukraine defend itself

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he had warm and productive talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that allies can do more to help Ukraine defend itself.

On Sunday, Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an announced visit to Ukraine.

"We had a warm and productive discussion with Zelenskyy and his team about the support we are providing," the secretary said at a press conference in Germany.

He noted that the US and its allies are providing assistance to Ukraine with record speed.

"We can do more to help Ukraine to continue to defend itself," he added.

On Tuesday, Austin hosted a Ukraine-related ministerial meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany with more than 40 counterparts from allied and partner countries as the West continues to boost security aid to Kiev.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will be providing Ukraine with another $800 million security aid package. The eighth US security aid package for Ukraine includes 72 Howitzers, 144,000 of artillery rounds, more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones, parts and other equipment.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Germany Kiev Austin Phoenix United States Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

US Attorney General Says Would Support Bill to Sen ..

US Attorney General Says Would Support Bill to Send Seized Russian Assets to Ukr ..

2 minutes ago
 Raytheon Reduces Revenue Forecast by $750Mln After ..

Raytheon Reduces Revenue Forecast by $750Mln After Suspending Business in Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 National transgender awareness seminar held

National transgender awareness seminar held

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court bench hearing Maryam Nawaz's ple ..

Lahore High Court bench hearing Maryam Nawaz's plea dissolved second time

6 minutes ago
 Roger Federer says will play Basel tournament in O ..

Roger Federer says will play Basel tournament in October

7 minutes ago
 Rs 58.6m released for 1,486 widows of govt employe ..

Rs 58.6m released for 1,486 widows of govt employees

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.