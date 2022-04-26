US Defense Secretary Austin Says Had Warm, Productive Talks With Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he had warm and productive talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that allies can do more to help Ukraine defend itself.

On Sunday, Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an announced visit to Ukraine.

"We had a warm and productive discussion with Zelenskyy and his team about the support we are providing," the secretary said at a press conference in Germany.

He noted that the US and its allies are providing assistance to Ukraine with record speed.

"We can do more to help Ukraine to continue to defend itself," he added.

On Tuesday, Austin hosted a Ukraine-related ministerial meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany with more than 40 counterparts from allied and partner countries as the West continues to boost security aid to Kiev.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will be providing Ukraine with another $800 million security aid package. The eighth US security aid package for Ukraine includes 72 Howitzers, 144,000 of artillery rounds, more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones, parts and other equipment.