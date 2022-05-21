(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will speak with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov later today, spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"Later this afternoon the Secretary will have a chance to speak again with the Ukrainian minister of defense, Oleksii Reznikov, to discuss Ukraine's military requirements in advance of the US hosted first iteration and the second meeting of the Ukrainian defense contact group," Kirby said.

"That will be held on Monday, it's gonna be held virtually. The secretary will participate from the Pentagon,"