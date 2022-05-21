UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Austin To Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Defense Secretary Austin to Speak With Ukraine's Reznikov Today - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will speak with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov later today, spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"Later this afternoon the Secretary will have a chance to speak again with the Ukrainian minister of defense, Oleksii Reznikov, to discuss Ukraine's military requirements in advance of the US hosted first iteration and the second meeting of the Ukrainian defense contact group," Kirby said.

"That will be held on Monday, it's gonna be held virtually. The secretary will participate from the Pentagon,"

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Austin From

Recent Stories

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

36 minutes ago
 Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

36 minutes ago
 US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Al ..

US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Allies in Weeks Ahead - State De ..

36 minutes ago
 Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

40 minutes ago
 Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for ..

Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for fresh election; Islamabad Marc ..

40 minutes ago
 4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeo ..

4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeon at Liaquat University Hospit ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.