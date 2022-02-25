US Defense Secretary Authorizes Deploying 7,000 Additional Troops to Germany - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of additional 7,000 troops to Germany to reassure NATO allies amid tensions in Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"At the direction of the President, Secretary of Defense Austin has ordered the deployment to Europe of approximately 7,000 additional Service Members. This would comprise an armored brigade combat team with associated capabilities and enablers," the official said.

The additional troops will deploy to Germany in the coming days to reassure NATO allies, the official added.