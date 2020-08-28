US Defense Secretary Discusses 'Free, Open' Indo-Pacific on Palau Visit - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:51 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed the goal of maintaining a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region with Palau President Thomas Remengesau during the first ever visit by a US defense secretary to the Pacific island, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, Secretary Mark Esper became the first Secretary of Defense to visit Palau," the release said. "Secretary Esper met with the President of the Republic of Palau and other members of his Cabinet. The two discussed cooperation to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Esper and Remengesau reinforced the importance of the Compact of Free Association and exchanged views on current regional security issues and concerns, the release said.

"Both leaders agreed to continue coordination of maritime domain awareness activities and reaffirmed their support of USINDOPACOM posture priorities," the release added.

The two leaders also emphasized their support for ongoing negotiations to extend the Compact of Free Association and expressed a desire for a swift conclusion of the talks, according to the release.

