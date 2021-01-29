UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Secretary Discusses Pandemic, Mideast With French Counterpart - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) New US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed middle East issues, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic with French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly in a telephone conversation, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a readout.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III spoke by phone today with French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly," Kirby said on Thursday. "[They]... discussed security and stability in Africa, the need for continued vigilance against terrorism, the pandemic, and the situation in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as the broader Middle East.

"

Earlier, Kirby said the United States had not decided on its force presence in Afghanistan as it was worried about Taliban failure to abide by commitments.

The two defense leaders, the release added, agreed on the importance of cooperation in fighting terrorism in the Sahel and discussed shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

More Stories From World

