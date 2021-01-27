US Defense Secretary Discusses Security Challenges in First Call With Canada Counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Newly confirmed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and shared global security challenges in the first call with Canadian counterpart Harjit Sajjan, a readout of the conversation said.

"The leaders discussed the many global security challenges we face including COVID-19, security concerns on the North American continent, and the collective challenges to a free and open rules-based international order," the readout said on Tuesday.