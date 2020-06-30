UrduPoint.com
US Defense Secretary Esper, Dutch Minister Bijleveld Discuss Countering Russia, China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld discussed by phone countering the efforts of Russia and China, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T.

Esper spoke today with Dutch Minister of Defense Ank Bijleveld. The Secretary thanked the Netherlands for its continued support to counter the efforts of Russia and China across Europe," the DoD said.

Esper and Bijleveld also discussed the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and NATO issues.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe China Netherlands Coronavirus

