US Defense Secretary Esper Hopes to Hold Visit to China by End of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday that he hoped to visit the People's Republic of China (PRC) by the end of the year in order to boost the bilateral cooperation.

"I personally spoke to my PRC counterpart on multiple occasions and before the year is out I hope to visit the PRC for the first time as secretary, in order to enhance cooperation on areas of common interest, establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system," Esper said at a special presentation for the International Institute for Strategic Studies.