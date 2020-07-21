UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Secretary Esper Hopes To Hold Visit To China By End Of Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:26 PM

US Defense Secretary Esper Hopes to Hold Visit to China by End of Year

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday that he hoped to visit the People's Republic of China (PRC) by the end of the year in order to boost the bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday that he hoped to visit the People's Republic of China (PRC) by the end of the year in order to boost the bilateral cooperation.

"I personally spoke to my PRC counterpart on multiple occasions and before the year is out I hope to visit the PRC for the first time as secretary, in order to enhance cooperation on areas of common interest, establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system," Esper said at a special presentation for the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Related Topics

China Visit

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

14 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

29 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

35 minutes ago

Police Neutralize 2 Explosive Devices at Market in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.