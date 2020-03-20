US Defense Secretary Esper Plans to Pay Visit to India as Soon as Possible - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke over the telephone with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and said he plans to visit him in Delhi as soon as possible, the Department of Defense announced in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke with his Indian counterpart, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, over the phone today...

and conveyed his intent to visit India at the earliest opportunity," the readout said.

During the call, the two officials also discussed bilateral defense priorities, including ongoing regional cooperation and initiatives to enhance military-to-military engagement and defense trade, the readout said.

They also conferred on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and underscored their commitment to close communication to maintain momentum on initiatives that reinforced the two countries' global partnership, the readout added.