UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Secretary Esper Says US Had Nothing To Do With What Happened In Venezuela

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Defense Secretary Esper Says US Had Nothing to Do With What Happened in Venezuela

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday insisted that Washington had nothing to do with recent events in Venezuela after reports emerged that two American citizens were detained in an apparent coup attempt.

"The United Stated government had nothing to do with what happened in Venezuela in the last few days," Esper said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said earlier that two US citizens, whom he called Trump's security guards, were among people detained during a recent attempt to invade the country.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said Colombian militants had tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Maduro said the incursion had aimed to assassinate him. Eight militants were killed, and two others were captured in the counter-operation. Later reports said another eight people had been detained.

Related Topics

Militants Interior Minister Washington Trump Guaira Venezuela Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

1 hour ago

MAâ€™AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.