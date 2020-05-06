US Defense Secretary Esper Says US Had Nothing to Do With What Happened in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday insisted that Washington had nothing to do with recent events in Venezuela after reports emerged that two American citizens were detained in an apparent coup attempt.

"The United Stated government had nothing to do with what happened in Venezuela in the last few days," Esper said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said earlier that two US citizens, whom he called Trump's security guards, were among people detained during a recent attempt to invade the country.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said Colombian militants had tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Maduro said the incursion had aimed to assassinate him. Eight militants were killed, and two others were captured in the counter-operation. Later reports said another eight people had been detained.