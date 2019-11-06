UrduPoint.com
US Defense Secretary Esper Warns Russia, China Flex AI Military Muscles

Wed 06th November 2019

US Defense Secretary Esper Warns Russia, China Flex AI Military Muscles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russia and China challenge US supremacy on the battlefields of the future by vigorously pursuing Artificial Intelligence (AI) military programs and the United States must not lag behind, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

"Advances in AI have the potential to change the character of warfare for generations to come," Esper told the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's public conference in Washington on Tuesday. "Whichever nation harnesses AI first will have a decisive advantage on the battlefield for many, many years. We have to get there first."

Esper likened the new great powers' competition to the Cold War-era space race, when the United States was initially stunned by the Soviet advances such as the launch of the satellite Sputnik, but later caught up in the space race.

The US defense secretary said China had made abundantly clear its ambition to become the world's leader in AI by 2030.

"China believes it can leapfrog our current technologies and go straight to the next generation... Beijing has all the power and tools to coerce Chinese industry and academia into supporting its government-led efforts," Esper said.

Esper also said Russia has made its intentions equally clear, calling AI the future of humanity and describing technology as the key to supremacy on the world's stage.

"We shouldn't doubt their abilities on the battlefield. We expect Russia to deploy increasingly hi-tech AI capabilities in current and future combat zones," he said.

Esper expressed optimism, however, that no one can compete with the United States when it unleashes its collective genius of industry, government and academia.

