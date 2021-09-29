UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Expresses Concern About Fate Of Afghan Pilots In Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

US Defense Secretary Expresses Concern About Fate of Afghan Pilots in Tajikistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a congressional testimony on Wednesday that he is concerned about the fate of US-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel who are currently held in Tajikistan after the US troops and embassy personnel fled Kabul.

"We will get with State (Department) right away to see if we can move this forward.

I share your concerns," Austin told a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Reports have recently emerged about over 140 US-trained Afghan personnel who are currently being held outside of the Tajik capital of Dushanbe. The Afghans have been waiting for more than a month to be transferred by the US government.

There are at least two women among the pilots and one of them is eight months pregnant, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Kabul Senate Dushanbe Austin Tajikistan United States Women Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

21 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

21 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

1 hour ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.