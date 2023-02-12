UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Holds Phone Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has discussed the situation in Ukraine with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov over the phone, the Pentagon informs.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov regarding priorities for next week's Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels, including air defense and artillery," Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a Saturday statement.

Austin and Reznikov also discussed the importance of swift deliveries to Ukraine and pledged to remain in close contact.

"Minister Reznikov provided an update of dynamics on the ground in Ukraine," the Pentagon spokesperson said.

At the end of last month, Reznikov admitted that the military situation in eastern Ukraine was "difficult" and that it would take some time to receive the tanks promised by the West and train personnel to use the equipment. However, the minister expressed hope that the tanks would be delivered and combat-ready by March.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in January that the supply of Western tanks to Ukraine would not change the situation, but would bring the West's confrontation with Russia to a new level.

Ukrainian media reported earlier this month that Reznikov could be replaced by Ukrainian Chief of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov in the near future.

