US Defense Secretary Issues Memo Making COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory For All Personnel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued on Wednesday a memorandum for mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for the defense ministry personnel, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued on Wednesday a memorandum for mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for the defense ministry personnel, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

"The memo directs the Secretaries of the Military Departments to immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces under DoD authority on active duty or in the Ready Reserve, including the National Guard, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the statement said.

The vaccination will include only COVID-19 vaccines that have received full licensure from the food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Earlier in August, Austin released a memo saying that the Defense Department intends to make the vaccinations mandatory for service members by mid-September or when the FDA officially approves it, whichever comes first.

Austin's initiative was hailed by US President Joe Biden.

On Monday, the FDA granted its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine making it the first vaccine that has been fully licensed for use in individuals 16 years and older in the United States. Pentagon has repeatedly stressed that it was working on guidance that will require all service members to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus following the issuance of full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the FDA.

