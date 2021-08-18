- Home
- US Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs Chair to Brief Media on Afghanistan Wednesday Afternoon
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:35 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley will give a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the Defense Department announced.
"The Secretary and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, brief the media at 3 p.m. EDT in the Pentagon Briefing Room," the Defense Department said.