UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs Chair To Brief Media On Afghanistan Wednesday Afternoon

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:35 PM

US Defense Secretary, Joint Chiefs Chair to Brief Media on Afghanistan Wednesday Afternoon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley will give a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the Defense Department announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley will give a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the Defense Department announced.

"The Secretary and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, brief the media at 3 p.m. EDT in the Pentagon Briefing Room," the Defense Department said.

Related Topics

Army Pentagon Austin Media P

Recent Stories

DIG reviews security measures at 9 Muharam process ..

DIG reviews security measures at 9 Muharam procession routes

47 seconds ago
 DSD athlete Masilingi into World U20s 100m final

DSD athlete Masilingi into World U20s 100m final

49 seconds ago
 FM suggests discussion among neighboring countries ..

FM suggests discussion among neighboring countries on Afghan situation

51 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Virtua ..

Stoltenberg to Host NATO Foreign Ministers' Virtual Meeting on Afghanistan on Fr ..

55 seconds ago
 Greece Stands Ready to Prevent Influx of Migrants ..

Greece Stands Ready to Prevent Influx of Migrants From Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Polish Plane to Evacuate Afghan Refugees From Uzbe ..

Polish Plane to Evacuate Afghan Refugees From Uzbekistan's Navoi - Source

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.