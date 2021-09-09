US Defense Secretary Postpones Saudi Arabia Visit Due to Scheduling Issues - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin postponed his trip to Saudi Arabia this week due to scheduling issues, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Yes, that is correct," the spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked to confirm Austin canceled his trip to Saudi Arabia. "The Secretary's trip to Saudi Arabia has been postponed due to scheduling issues.

He looks forward to rescheduling at the soonest opportunity."

Austin is on a tour of the Persian Gulf this week to thank allies for supporting the United States last month in its mission to evacuate 123,000 people from Afghanistan. Austin already visited Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, and planned to end his tour with a stop in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia did not play an active role in supporting the United States' airlift mission in Afghanistan and Washington is aware of Riyadh's military agreement with Russia.