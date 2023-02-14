UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Says Accountability For Aid Provided To Ukraine To Be Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

US Defense Secretary Says Accountability for Aid Provided to Ukraine to Be Discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Ukraine and Western countries would discuss accountability for the assistance provided to Kiev, praising Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov for his cooperation on the issue.

"We'll also talk about ongoing accountability for the historic levels of security assistance that we're providing to Ukraine. And Minister Reznikov, let me commend you for your team's cooperation on this. Ukraine is committed to making sure that the equipment we're providing gets to Ukraine's defenders on the frontlines," Austin said in his opening remarks at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.

He specified that the US and its allies had allocated almost $50 billion "in lethal assistance" to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special operation in February 24, 2022.

The official also highlighted the efforts of European countries who are "working together to provide Leopard battle tanks," adding that over 90 T-72 tanks will be provided by the US, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently launched a major reshuffle of his government. On January 24, at least nine top officials, namely four deputy ministers and five regional governors, were sacked for corruption, while several other high-ranking officials, including Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko and Deputy Head of Zelenskyy's office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced their resignation.

