US Defense Secretary Says 'Full Blown' War in Ukraine Can Be Avoided

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) A full blown war in Ukraine can still be avoided, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work closely with you and remain in lockstep with our allies and partners in trying to find a way to avoid further conflict. Mr. Putin can still avoid a full blown, tragic war of choice," Austin said.