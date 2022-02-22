US Defense Secretary Says 'Full Blown' War In Ukraine Can Be Avoided
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) A full blown war in Ukraine can still be avoided, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday.
"We will continue to work closely with you and remain in lockstep with our allies and partners in trying to find a way to avoid further conflict. Mr. Putin can still avoid a full blown, tragic war of choice," Austin said.