UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Secretary Says He Plans To Visit China This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:48 PM

US defense secretary says he plans to visit China this year

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he plans to visit China this year

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he plans to visit China this year.

Esper said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times and hopes to make the trip by year's end.

He told a security seminar that one of the goals of the trip would be to "establishthe systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openlycompete in the international system in which we all belong".

Related Topics

China Visit All

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy releases his new song

7 seconds ago

SEC approves converting some villas into nurseries

6 minutes ago

EU to provide Rs3.6b for Rule of Law support to Pa ..

25 minutes ago

Relegated Deportivo fume over 'botched' decision t ..

3 minutes ago

Ministers hold consultation over highlighting IOJK ..

3 minutes ago

15 children 'in chains' freed from Nigeria Koran s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.