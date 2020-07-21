US defense secretary says he plans to visit China this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he plans to visit China this year

Esper said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times and hopes to make the trip by year's end.

He told a security seminar that one of the goals of the trip would be to "establishthe systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openlycompete in the international system in which we all belong".