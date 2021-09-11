US Defense Secretary Says His Biggest Concern Is If Someone Brings Terror to US Again

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, that possible reappearance of terror on US soil is his biggest concern now

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, that possible reappearance of terror on US soil is his biggest concern now.

"My biggest concern is that someone will try to export [terror] to the United States again.

My job is to defend this country, and we are going to stay focused on that," Austin told CNN.

On this day 20 years ago, al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives.