US Defense Secretary Says NATO Will Not Be Dragged Into Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The NATO military alliance will not be dragged into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"NATO continues to make clear that we will not be dragged into Russia's war of choice but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself," Austin said after a NATO defense ministerial meeting in Brussels.

On Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the risk of NATO being dragged into the Ukraine conflict is high.