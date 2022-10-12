UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Says Ukraine Still Needs Even More Long-Range, Air Defense Systems

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

US Defense Secretary Says Ukraine Still Needs Even More Long-Range, Air Defense Systems

Ukrainian forces still need more long-range fire and air defense systems to sustain themselves amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Ukrainian forces still need more long-range fire and air defense systems to sustain themselves amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"We know that Ukraine still needs even more long-range fires, air defense systems and artillery systems, along with other crucial capabilities," Austin said during a press conference following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia Austin

Recent Stories

Bulgarian businesses should take advantage of Paki ..

Bulgarian businesses should take advantage of Pakistan's market: Ambassador Mari ..

1 minute ago
 Ericsson Pakistan launches Graduate Program to dev ..

Ericsson Pakistan launches Graduate Program to develop technology leaders

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Asking Allies for Integrated Air Missile D ..

Ukraine Asking Allies for Integrated Air Missile Defense System - Milley

1 minute ago
 Philippines Registers Increased Activity of Bulusa ..

Philippines Registers Increased Activity of Bulusan Volcano - Seismology Institu ..

1 minute ago
 US Producer Prices Overshoot Estimates, Adding to ..

US Producer Prices Overshoot Estimates, Adding to Inflation Fight - Labor Dept. ..

4 minutes ago
 Addl IGP directs tight security arrangements for b ..

Addl IGP directs tight security arrangements for by-elections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.