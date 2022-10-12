US Defense Secretary Says Ukraine Still Needs Even More Long-Range, Air Defense Systems

Ukrainian forces still need more long-range fire and air defense systems to sustain themselves amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Ukrainian forces still need more long-range fire and air defense systems to sustain themselves amid Russia's special military operation, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"We know that Ukraine still needs even more long-range fires, air defense systems and artillery systems, along with other crucial capabilities," Austin said during a press conference following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.