US Defense Secretary Says 'Very Clear' That Russia Wants to Influence Upcoming Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has said on Tuesday that it is "very clear" that Russia is seeking to exert its influence on elections in the United States, adding that Washington is ready to provide assistance to London following the publication of a report on alleged Russian interference in the United Kingdom.

"It's very clear that Russia and other countries, we believe, want to influence American elections, if not interfere ... We are fully confident we can preserve the integrity of our elections because that is the most important thing to a democracy; to ensure the integrity of your elections," Esper said during a press briefing.

The secretary of defense referred to a report published by the UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee earlier in the day, which alleged that Moscow attempted to influence the 2016 Brexit referendum and 2017 general election.

"With regard to our UK friends, a very capable country, we are always ready to provide assistance, but I wouldn't put it past Russia to try and influence any election out there. We've seen them try to do it in other parts of the world," Esper said.

The UK government later said that the committee's report cited no evidence of successful Russian interference in the Brexit referendum, eliminating the need for a reassessment of the vote.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday once again reiterated that Moscow has never interfered in electoral processes in other countries.