US Defense Secretary Says 'We Will Not Be Dissuaded' by Terror Attacks in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The United States "will not be dissuaded" by the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan after at least 12 US service members were reportedly killed, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"I express my deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and wounded in Kabul today," Austin said in a statement. "We will not be dissuaded from the task at hand."