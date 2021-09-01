US Defense Secretary Says Will Visit Persian Gulf Region Next Week

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that he will embark on a trip to the Persian Gulf next week.

"Now the war is over and we're entering a new chapter, one in where our diplomats and our interagency partners take the lead... I'll be traveling to the [Persian] Gulf next week to thank our partners there who have done so much to help save and shelter Afghan civilians," Austin told a press briefing.