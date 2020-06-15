UrduPoint.com
US Defense Secretary, Security Adviser Likely To Miss June 24 Victory Parade - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:41 PM

Moscow assumes that neither US Defense Secretary Mark Esper nor National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien will attend the Victory Parade, which the Russian capital will host on June 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday

"I assume that neither O'Brien nor Esper will attend the June 24 event in Moscow," Ryabkov said.

"As for the possible US participation, this is another question, there is still no clarity," the diplomat added.

