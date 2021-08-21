US Defense Secretary Tells Lawmakers Americans Beaten By Taliban in Kabul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told US Representatives that Americans have had run ins with the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Kabul, contradicting President Joe Biden's claims that nationals were making their way to the airport unimpeded, US media reports said in Friday.

"Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a briefing call with House lawmakers just now said Americans have been beaten by the Taliban in Kabul, according to multiple people on the call. Austin called it 'unacceptable'," Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio said in a Twitter message.