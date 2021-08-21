US Defense Secretary Tells Lawmakers Americans Beaten by Taliban in Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told US Representatives that Americans have had run ins with the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Kabul, contradicting President Joe Biden's claims that nationals were making their way to the airport unimpeded.

"We're also aware that some people including Americans have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban. This is unacceptable and [we] made it clear to the designated Taliban leader," Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio quoted Austin as saying in the call on Friday.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby later acknowledged that the Pentagon was aware of reports of Americans being harassed and sometimes beaten by Taliban forces, calling the reports "deeply troubling."

Kirby added, however that Americans are "by and large" getting through Taliban checkpoints.

The Biden administration is leading an unprecedented global effort to coordinate safe transit out of Afghanistan for thousands of US citizens, Special Immigrant visa applicants and their families, vulnerable Afghans, and third-country nationals.