UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary Tells Lawmakers Americans Beaten By Taliban In Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Defense Secretary Tells Lawmakers Americans Beaten by Taliban in Kabul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told US Representatives that Americans have had run ins with the Taliban (banned in Russia) in Kabul, contradicting President Joe Biden's claims that nationals were making their way to the airport unimpeded.

"We're also aware that some people including Americans have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban. This is unacceptable and [we] made it clear to the designated Taliban leader," Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio quoted Austin as saying in the call on Friday.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby later acknowledged that the Pentagon was aware of reports of Americans being harassed and sometimes beaten by Taliban forces, calling the reports "deeply troubling."

Kirby added, however that Americans are "by and large" getting through Taliban checkpoints.

The Biden administration is leading an unprecedented global effort to coordinate safe transit out of Afghanistan for thousands of US citizens, Special Immigrant visa applicants and their families, vulnerable Afghans, and third-country nationals.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Pentagon Austin Visa Airport

Recent Stories

Catalonia seeks to reimpose curfew in Barcelona

Catalonia seeks to reimpose curfew in Barcelona

4 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide in Golarchi area of Badin

Youth commits suicide in Golarchi area of Badin

4 minutes ago
 Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee rejects Indian propa ..

Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee rejects Indian propaganda about closer of Kartarpu ..

4 minutes ago
 Over Half of Croatian Adults Vaccinated Against CO ..

Over Half of Croatian Adults Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

4 minutes ago
 Australian Storer wins on Vuelta mountain as Rogli ..

Australian Storer wins on Vuelta mountain as Roglic holds lead

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Sentences Navalny's Ally to 12 Months ..

Moscow Court Sentences Navalny's Ally to 12 Months of Travel Curbs

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.