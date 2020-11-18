US Defense Secretary to Command Special Forces Independent of Military Branches - Miller

The US Special Operations Forces have been elevated to a status equal to that of the Army, Navy and other military services in a reorganization intended to bypass existing command structures, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced on Wednesday

"I have directed the Special Operations civilian leadership to report directly to me instead of through the current bureaucratic channels," Miller told guests at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. "This historic step finalizes what congress has authorized and directed and will put the Special Operations Command on par with the military services for the first time.

"

Miller suggested the Special Operations Forces would play an expanded role in plans to reduce US deployments in both Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 service members by January 15, 2021, which were announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The reason for the reorganization, Miller said, is that "transitions and campaigns are fraught with risk."

The US government will not hesitate to respond militarily to any attempts to undermine efforts to end its military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan.