UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Secretary To Command Special Forces Independent Of Military Branches - Miller

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:46 PM

US Defense Secretary to Command Special Forces Independent of Military Branches - Miller

The US Special Operations Forces have been elevated to a status equal to that of the Army, Navy and other military services in a reorganization intended to bypass existing command structures, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The US Special Operations Forces have been elevated to a status equal to that of the Army, Navy and other military services in a reorganization intended to bypass existing command structures, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced on Wednesday.

"I have directed the Special Operations civilian leadership to report directly to me instead of through the current bureaucratic channels," Miller told guests at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. "This historic step finalizes what congress has authorized and directed and will put the Special Operations Command on par with the military services for the first time.

"

Miller suggested the Special Operations Forces would play an expanded role in plans to reduce US deployments in both Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 service members by January 15, 2021, which were announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The reason for the reorganization, Miller said, is that "transitions and campaigns are fraught with risk."

The US government will not hesitate to respond militarily to any attempts to undermine efforts to end its military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Iraq Trump January Congress Government

Recent Stories

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completes substanti ..

2 minutes ago

Greek PM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek Prime Minister attend ann ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greek Prime Minister

47 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2 ..

47 minutes ago

Emergency Services Looking Into Incident at Infect ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.