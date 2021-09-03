UrduPoint.com

US Defense Secretary To Depart On Persian Gulf Tour Sunday - Pentagon

Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:10 PM

US Defense Secretary to Depart on Persian Gulf Tour Sunday - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel on Sunday to visit four Persian Gulf nations allied to the United States, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin departs on a trip [on] Sunday to visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Kirby said in a statement.

Austin will meet during his trip with regional partners and thank them for their cooperation in the US evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others from Afghanistan, the statement said.

The Defense Secretary will also "reaffirm our strong defense relationships in the region," the statement added.

Austin will also meet with US service members and government personnel to thank them for the skill and professionalism with which they conducted the evacuation, according to the statement.

