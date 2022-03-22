US Defense Secretary to Join Biden on Trip to Brussels, Warsaw - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will join President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe to meet with counterparts about the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"The Secretary will be returning to NATO headquarters in Brussels this week to join President Biden at his meetings with NATO allies, G7 leaders and European Union leaders as they discuss international efforts to continue to support Ukraine and impose severe, unprecedented costs on Russia for its unprovoked and illegal invasion," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Austin will also join Biden during his meetings with government officials in Poland, Kirby added.