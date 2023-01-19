US Defense Secretary to Visit Germany, Host Meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Germany to host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base from January 19-20.

Austin, who will be accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.

Mark Milley, is expected to meet with the defense leaders of around 50 nations and discuss further steps to support Ukraine militarily in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The US defense secretary will meet with new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius ahead of the event.