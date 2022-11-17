US Defense Secretary to Visit Indonesia to Set Direction of Military Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will pay a visit to Indonesia to define the direction of military cooperation between the countries, the US Department of Defense said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Austin will travel to Jakarta, where he will meet with senior government and military leaders as the United States and Indonesia work to chart an ambitious course in their defense partnership," the statement said.

The defense secretary's visit will also facilitate the development of important bilateral initiatives aimed at modernizing Indonesia's army.

Austin will begin his international tour on Friday. As well as Indonesia, he will visit Canada and Cambodia.