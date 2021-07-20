UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Secretary To Visit Southeast Asia Later In July - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Defense Secretary to Visit Southeast Asia Later in July - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to three Southeast Asian nations later this month in the first visit by a senior Biden administration official to the area, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III departs on a trip Friday, July 23 to visit Alaska, Singapore, Hanoi, and Manila," Kirby said on Monday.

Austin will participate in the Fullerton Lecture Series hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies while in Singapore, and will meet with key leaders about defense relationships throughout the trip, the release said.

The visit echoes the National Security Council's call for a more robust US approach to the Indo-Pacific region that includes more cooperation with Southeast Asia, Nikkei Asia reported earlier. Kirby, in the release, said that Austin will underscore the US commitment to a rules-based international order.

Austin's trip to Southeast Asia will take place amid ongoing tensions between Washington and its allies versus Beijing in the South China Sea. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed last Monday that an attack on the Philippines' armed forces would invoke US mutual defense commitments to them.

Later on Monday, the Chinese military warned off a US destroyer operating in the South China Sea, saying the ship was trespassing.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden talked during an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries meeting about the need for strengthened multilateral cooperation in the region. Biden reiterated the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and discussed opportunities to deepen US trade ties in the region.

Related Topics

Attack China Washington Pentagon Visit Beijing Manila Singapore Austin Hanoi Philippines July Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

5 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

5 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

5 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.