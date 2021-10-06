US Defense Secretary to Welcome Polish Counterpart on October 6 - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is going to meet with the Polish Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak in the Pentagon on Wednesday, the Defense Department said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will welcome the Polish Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, to the Pentagon in an enhanced honor cordon ceremony at 1:30 p.m. EDT, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.