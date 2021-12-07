UrduPoint.com

US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Russian Sovereign Debt Sanctions - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The new proposed text of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) does not include sanctions against Russian sovereign debt that were included in an initial House draft of the defense spending legislation, a joint explanatory statement accompanying the bill said.

"The House bill contained a provision (sec.

6417) that would impose a prohibition on transactions relating to new Russian sovereign debt. The Senate amendment contained no similar provision. The agreement does not include this provision," the statement, released alongside the proposed legislation text on Tuesday, said.

The updated version of the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2022 will have to pass both the House and Senate prior to enactment.

