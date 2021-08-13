UrduPoint.com

US Defense, State Secretaries Spoke To Afghan President To Coordinate Planning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US State Department Spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Thursday that top diplomat Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani on coordination planning.

"Secretary Blinken together with Secretary Austin had an opportunity to speak with President Ghani to coordinate our planning earlier today," Price said.

More Stories From World

